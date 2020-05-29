Aronld Kenda
Arnold Kenda, 87

Southbridge/Gardner - Arnold Kenda, 87, passed away on Friday, May 22nd, in the Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, after an illness.

His wife of 62 years, Harriet R. (Nelson) Kenda, passed away in 2016. He leaves two sons, Kerry Kenda and his wife, Paula of Southbridge, and Craig Kenda and his wife, Jane of Blue Point, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Justin, Kayla, Craig, Sara and Alana; and one great-granddaughter, Lily. He was predeceased by his daughter, Natalie A. Kenda who died July 15, 2016. He was also predeceased by his brother, Freddy Kenda and his sister, Bernadine Hill. He was born in Genk, Belgium, the son of Luigi and Ivana (Mrakic) Kenda and lived most of his life in the Hubbardston and Gardner Area.

Arnold worked as a manager at Hill Farm in Hubbardston for many years before retiring. He also worked at BJ's Wholesale.

Arnold's graveside service in Brookside Cemetery, Hubbardston will be private. There are no calling hours.

The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
