Arshag A. Yazijian, 92
WORCESTER - Arshag Arnold Yazijian, 92, formerly of June Street passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 in the Meadows of Leicester.
His wife, Rosalie V. (Hagopian) Yazijian passed away in 1999. He was the brother-in-law of the late, Hon. Jacob Hagopian, United States Magistrate Judge, and his wife, Mary of Narragansett, RI; he leaves eight nieces and nephews, Wayne Nalbandian of Worcester, Charles Yazijian of Rhode Island, Harvey Yazijian of Boston, Mark J. Hagopian, Esq. Of Narragansett, Rhode Island, Mary L. Hagopian of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, Dana A. Hagopian of Narragansett, Rhode Island, Jan C. Hagopian of North Kingstown, Rhode Island and Jon G. Hagopian, Esq. of South Kingstown, RI. Arnold was born in Worcester, son of Nazareth and Vartuhe (Chakarian) Yazijian and graduated from Commerce High School. He served in the US Army during WWII in the 325th Glider Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division, stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Arnie, as he was called by family and friends, was a self-employed hairstylist for many years in Worcester. He was a lifelong athlete who was dedicated to physical fitness. He was an avid long-distance runner, body builder and a Black Belt in Kung Fu. Arnie competed in his last full-contact Karate competition at the age of 89. He was a longtime member of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour. He was also a member of the American Legion and was a Master Mason for 58 years.
A Visiting Hour will be held Friday, August 9 from 10:00 to 11:00am in the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury Street followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00am in the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019