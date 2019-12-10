|
|
Arsilia T (Thibault) Michaud Moreau Lapointe, 101
WHITINSVILLE - Arsilia T. (Thibault) Michaud Moreau Lapointe,101, passed away on Mon. Dec. 9, 2019 at St. Camillus Health Center where she has been a resident the past 4 years.
She is survived by 3 children, Charles E. "Gene" Michaud and his wife Helen of Whitinsville, Joseph A. Michaud and his wife Ann of Northbridge, Denise Stefancyk and her husband Paul of Whitinsville; 8 grandchildren, Monica, Andrea, David, Michael, Scott, Jennifer, Amanda, and Danielle; 20 great- grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 3 husbands, Charles Michaud, Lawrence Moreau, and Henry Lapointe, and 2 siblings, Amedee and Theresa (Thibault).
Born in Stanstead, Quebec on Dec. 2, 1918 Arsilia was the daughter of Ernest and Delia (Maclure) Thibault and lived in Eastern Canada for many years until her marriage to Charles and they moved to British Columbia. After his passing she and her 2 small sons moved to RI, where she met and married Lawrence Moreau. They moved to Whitinsville and she worked for the former Whitin Machine Works, Star Market and General Electric. After Larry's passing, Arsilia moved to Alberta, Canada and married Henry Lapointe. Together they moved back to the Whitinsville area in 2005 where she has resided ever since. She worked as a Home Health Aide for a few years and was even given an award for her excellent service.
Arsilia enjoyed knitting, gardening, playing cribbage, cake decorating, cooking, hosting events for her family, and was an avid traveller. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick's church and volunteered for meals on wheels. She was an amazing woman with a long life and left an amazing legacy. Although she will be sorely missed her memories will live on for ages to come.
Her funeral will be held on Sat. Dec. 14 with a Mass at 11 am in St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours at Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville will be held prior to Mass from 9-10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arsilia's memory may be made to: St. Camillus Activity Fund, 447 Hill St., Whitinsville, MA 01588. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019