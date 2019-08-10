|
Arthur J. Almstrom, 25
WEST BOYLSTON - Arthur James Almstrom passed away unexpectedly at Marlboro Hospital, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the age of 25.
Arthur was born January 3, 1994 in Dingmans Ferry, PA and grew up in Rutland, MA where he loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and "camping on the island" with his brothers, sister and many, many friends. Art attended WRSD and received his GED through the Army National Guard where he received his certification as a wheeled vehicle mechanic.
Arthur's contagious smile, fun loving goofiness and ability to make others laugh will be missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind his mother, Mary Almstrom of West Boylston; his sister and her husband, Moira and Matthew Caron of Rutland, his oldest brother and his wife, Wilam and Chevy Almstron of Cowgill, MO; brother, Russell Almstrom and his wife Sara Gardner-Manair of Sterling: Grandparents Russell and Lois Almstrom of Jefferson; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends here in Massachusetts as well as New York, New Jersey, Missouri and many other states across the country. Arthur's father Christopher D. Almstrom pre-deceased him on May 15, 2019. The family takes comfort in knowing they are together and at peace.
There was a private service held on August 7, 2019 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To offer a condolence or to share a memory please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019