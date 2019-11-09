|
Arthur Daniel Barlar
LEICESTER - Arthur Daniel Barlar, 82, of Leicester, died Friday, Nov. 8 in St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester after a brief illness.
He leaves his wife of 57 years, Shirley (Masiello) Barlar, his two sons; David D. Barlar and his wife Mary of Feeding Hills, MA and Taze B. Barlar of Grafton, his sister Geneva Brown of Columbia TN, 5 grandchildren; Emily Pisano, Joel, Todd, Luke and Timothy Barlar, and 3 great grandchildren; Enzo, Nico and Bella, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Mildred Gamble.
Daniel was a painter for over 40 years for the International Union of Painters Local 48 in Worcester, retiring in 2002.
Born in Blooming Grove, TN, he was the son of David and Georgia (Hardiman) Barlar and later served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
The family would like to thank Summit Eldercare and the nurses and staff in the Critical Care Unit of St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester for their compassionate care of Daniel.
Private funeral services and burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton will be held at the convenience of the family. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester is directing arrangements for the family. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .
