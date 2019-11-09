Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
(508) 892-8515
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Barlar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Barlar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Barlar Obituary
Arthur Daniel Barlar

LEICESTER - Arthur Daniel Barlar, 82, of Leicester, died Friday, Nov. 8 in St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester after a brief illness.

He leaves his wife of 57 years, Shirley (Masiello) Barlar, his two sons; David D. Barlar and his wife Mary of Feeding Hills, MA and Taze B. Barlar of Grafton, his sister Geneva Brown of Columbia TN, 5 grandchildren; Emily Pisano, Joel, Todd, Luke and Timothy Barlar, and 3 great grandchildren; Enzo, Nico and Bella, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Mildred Gamble.

Daniel was a painter for over 40 years for the International Union of Painters Local 48 in Worcester, retiring in 2002.

Born in Blooming Grove, TN, he was the son of David and Georgia (Hardiman) Barlar and later served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

The family would like to thank Summit Eldercare and the nurses and staff in the Critical Care Unit of St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester for their compassionate care of Daniel.

Private funeral services and burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton will be held at the convenience of the family. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester is directing arrangements for the family. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -