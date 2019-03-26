|
Arthur R. Commito, 91
Charlton/Southbridge - Arthur R. Commito, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24th, in the Overlook Masonic Healthcare Center, Charlton, after a long illness. He was a lifelong resident of Southbridge before moving to Charlton in 2018.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, Theresa (Benoit) Commito; his daughter, Linda Commito and her longtime companion Francesco Tarantino; his two sons, Robert Commito and his wife Virginia and Dr. Tyler Dylan-Hyde and his partner Tony Dylan-Hyde; his two granddaughters, Kate Hall and her husband Pat and Jenna Commito and her husband Benjamin Cooper; his two great grandsons, Zachary Hall and Kris Hall; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Alfred Commito and his two sisters, Livia Peck and Maria Commito. He was born in Southbridge the son of the late Antonio and Annina (Pardi) Commito. He was a US Air Force Veteran of World War II, serving 3 years.
Arthur was best known in the Southbridge community as 'Art', the owner of Art's Variety Store, where he served up coffee, lime rickies, jokes, and advice for 52 years before retiring in 2009. He spent the next several years sitting on the other side of the counter at local coffee establishments. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Detrianna council 199 in Southbridge. Art was a successful businessman, but he was most proud of the fact that his hard work enabled him to provide opportunities for his children and grandchildren and to help those in need.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the Overlook Communities, especially the 3rd floor. They would also like to thank the staff at Harrington Memorial Hospital who cared for Art on many occasions.
He will be greatly missed and his memory lovingly cherished.
Art's funeral service and burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 31, 2019