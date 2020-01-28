|
|
Arthur J. Dulmaine, 67
AUBURN - Arthur "Artie" J. Dulmaine, 67, of Auburn, died peacefully after a long illness on Thursday January 9, 2020 at Christopher House of Worcester.
Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Artie was one of two sons born to Arthur E. and Dorothy F. (Mierzejewski) Dulmaine. While attending Auburn High School, he was a proud member of the Auburn Noteables Drum and Bugle Corp. After graduation, Artie began college and later received a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Central New England College. Artie worked his entire career in the Computer Science and Information Technology field. Most recently, he worked as a Project Manager and Senior Systems/Network Administrator for T.J. Maxx Companies.
In his free time, Artie enjoyed listening to and playing music. He was an accomplished musician playing multiple instruments. He played in a number of musical bands in the Worcester area. In 1989, he won Keyboard Player of the Year from the Massachusetts Country Music Association. Artie greatly loved and enjoyed spending time with his two nephews.
Artie is survived by his brother, Gary P. Dulmaine of Sutton, and his nephews, Ryan M. Dulmaine of Seattle, WA and Christian T. Dulmaine of New York City. He was predeceased by his parents.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Arthur's family between 9:00 AM and 10:00 AM on Saturday February 1, 2020 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA, followed by a prayer service at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christopher House of Worcester, 10 Mary Scano Drive, Worcester, MA 01605. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020