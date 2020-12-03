Arthur R. Goodwin, 74LEICESTER - Arthur R. Goodwin, 74, of Edward Street, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in UMass Memorial Medical Center after an illness.He leaves his wife of 38 years, Linda A. (Whynott) Goodwin, a son Andrew S. Kularski and his wife Jenna of Leicester, a daughter Lisa M. Stuart and her husband Jason of Oxford; two brothers, Francis and Richard Goodwin of Leicester; three sisters, Mary Bricault and her husband Ovila of East Brookfield, Katherine LeBlanc and her husband Ronald of Leominster and Cora Jaillet and her husband Edgar of Leicester; five grandchildren, Deven, Hannah, Haylee and Tyler Kularski and Jackson Stuart, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Leon Goodwin and two sisters, Rita Goodwin and Agnes Savage.Arthur was born in Leicester, son of Arthur L. and Rita (Houle) Goodwin. He worked at the former Periwinkles and now J. Anthony's Restaurant in Auburn for over 20 years before retiring last year.Arthur dedicated his life to his family and he was the proudest grandfather. He adored his two cats, Peppa & Gracie, who were his alarm clocks. Anyone who knew him could not help but to smile due to his goofy sense of humor and happy go lucky attitude.Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family has requested no funeral services at this time. A celebration of Arthur's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester is directing funeral arrangements.