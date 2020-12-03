1/1
Arthur Goodwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur R. Goodwin, 74

LEICESTER - Arthur R. Goodwin, 74, of Edward Street, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in UMass Memorial Medical Center after an illness.

He leaves his wife of 38 years, Linda A. (Whynott) Goodwin, a son Andrew S. Kularski and his wife Jenna of Leicester, a daughter Lisa M. Stuart and her husband Jason of Oxford; two brothers, Francis and Richard Goodwin of Leicester; three sisters, Mary Bricault and her husband Ovila of East Brookfield, Katherine LeBlanc and her husband Ronald of Leominster and Cora Jaillet and her husband Edgar of Leicester; five grandchildren, Deven, Hannah, Haylee and Tyler Kularski and Jackson Stuart, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Leon Goodwin and two sisters, Rita Goodwin and Agnes Savage.

Arthur was born in Leicester, son of Arthur L. and Rita (Houle) Goodwin. He worked at the former Periwinkles and now J. Anthony's Restaurant in Auburn for over 20 years before retiring last year.

Arthur dedicated his life to his family and he was the proudest grandfather. He adored his two cats, Peppa & Gracie, who were his alarm clocks. Anyone who knew him could not help but to smile due to his goofy sense of humor and happy go lucky attitude.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family has requested no funeral services at this time. A celebration of Arthur's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester is directing funeral arrangements.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
(508) 892-8515
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved