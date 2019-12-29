|
|
Arthur C. Hunt, 64
Webster - Arthur C. "Artie" Hunt, 64, died Friday, December 27, 2019 in Saint Vincent Hospital after a period of declining health.
He leaves his wife, Cynthia L. (Strom) Hunt of Dudley; a daughter, Veronica Sarco of Stafford Springs, CT; a son, Coleman A. Hunt of Dudley; 3 brothers, Edward Hunt of Brockton, Robert Hunt of Carver and George Hunt of N. Carolina; a sister, Mary Pitts and her husband Robert of Randolph; 2 nieces, Kari Rockman and Katy Barboza; and 2 great-nieces, Kalyn Rockman and Liliana Pitts. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles.
He was born and raised in Brockton, a son of Charles R. and Claire (Ryder) Hunt and graduated from Brockton High School. He lived in Thompson, CT and Millbury before moving to Webster.
Mr. Hunt was a tractor trailer driver for New England Frozen Foods in Southborough for many years. He then assembled boxes and worked in the warehouse at Rand-Whitney in Worcester for 14 years, retiring about 10 years ago.
He belonged to the Teamsters Local #170 and the 200 Sportsmen's Club. He was active in the festivals at Saint Joseph Basilica, heading up the kitchen crew for about 15 years. He participated in annual horseshoe leagues, competing at Valley Springs Sportsman Club in Thompson one year and then in New Brunswick, Canada the next year. He was a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He enjoyed fresh water fishing and playing pitch.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Paul and Patricia Fournier for being so kind to Artie and so helpful for the many years he rented from them; to the caring staff at ARA Auburn Dialysis for being so loving and caring; to all of the staffs at Lanessa Extended Care, to Overlook in Charlton and especially the Lifecare Center of Auburn for the care they provided; to the Regional Transit Authority and Yellow Cab for the rides he so "enjoyed" to and from dialysis; to the staff at UMass/Memorial and especially the staff at Saint Vincent Hospital Hospital for trying to save his life; and to all who helped him. His family appreciates your kindness: please continue on with your good work!
His funeral will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb street. Burial will be in St. Joseph Garden of Peace. Visiting hours will be held Friday, January 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Donations in his name may be made to the American Kidney Fund (kidneyfund.org) or to a .
www.sitkowski-malboeuf.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019