Arthur R. Jackson, 79
Whitinsville - Arthur "Art" Richard Jackson went to his heavenly home on Aril 20, 2019, at the age of 79. Art was born to the late Francis and Bertha (Vandyke) Jackson in Whitinsville, on February 2, 1940. He attended Whitinsville Christian School and Northbridge High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Assumption College. He worked over 20 years at Anchor Motor Freight as a car carrier driver. Art went on to become a financial advisor for New England Life, and owned his own insurance company, Jackson Financial Service for several years, before joining Robert A. Parker Insurance Company. Art spent the majority of his life living in Whitinsville and was quite involved in the town. He served four terms as Road Commissioner, served as president of the Whitinsville Christian School Board, and was a member of New England Chapel in Franklin.
Art was a man of football, faith and family. He refereed for Central MA high school football and eastern colleges. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan. He traveled nationally and internationally doing disaster work through Church World Services, Christian Reform World Relief Committee, National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Art was also involved in community development, serving as a delegate on the CRWRC board and serving on the advisory council for MEMA.
He was blessed with a large and loving family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anne, daughter Jackie Gosselin and her children Shannon and Stephanie; three sons and their families: Brian Jackson and daughter-in-law Carol Jackson and their children, Joshua and Jennifer, Jim Jackson and his wife Heather, and their children, Patrick and William, and Terry Jackson and his wife Christine and their son, Alan; two great granddaughters, Lily and Aniyah; his brother Francis Jackson and sister Alice Cook. He was predeceased by his sisters Ava and Harriet.
Art will be missed for his wit, warm embrace, and his skill in training others in disaster work. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Art's memory be made to either the V Foundation (www.jimmyv.org) or to the American Parkinson Disease Foundation (www.apdaparkinson.org)
In keeping with Art's wishes, services will be private and at the family's convenience. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville is assisting the family. To leave a condolence, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019