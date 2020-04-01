Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
1927 - 2020
Arthur Katzenson Obituary
Arthur Katzenson, 93

Worcester - Arthur Katzenson, age 93, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in the Jewish Healthcare Center.

He leaves his loving wife of 35 years, Libby (Moskovitz) Katzenson; three children, Howard Furhman and his wife, Neli of Worcester, Herbert Furhman and his wife, Leiba of New Milford, CT and Lisa Cotton of Worcester; four grandchildren, Meredith, wife of Robert Smith, Michael Furhman and his wife, Lori, Avi Furhman and Seth Furhman and three great-grandchildren, Diana, Josephine, and Samuel and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was born in Worcester, son of Samuel and Rose (Potash) Katzenson and was a life-long resident. He was a graduate of North Eastern University School of Pharmacy and was a registered pharmacist for many years, retiring at age 87. He was a Navy veteran of World War 2.

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, funeral services will be strictly private at the convenience of the family in Holy Society Cemetery in Leicester under the direction of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. Memorial observance will be strictly private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609 or to a .

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
