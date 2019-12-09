Home

Arthur Kogos

Arthur Kogos Obituary
Arthur Kogos

WORCESTER - Kogos, Arthur, of Worcester, MA, formerly of Boston, MA, and Las Vegas, NV, on December 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (Harding) Kogos. Devoted father of Scott Samuel Kogos and his Wife Jaime Lynn. Proud grandfather of Eliza Rose Kogos. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., #6, Waltham, MA 02451.

Brezniak Funeral Directors

brezniakfuneraldirectors.com

"Family Owned"
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
