Arthur R. Kohler, 74
WORCESTER - Arthur Kohler, 74, of Worcester, MA, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Arthur was born in New York and lived in New Jersey for many years before moving to Massachusetts 27 years ago. Witty, kind, and generous, Arthur loved to read and had an appreciation for history, baseball, animals, and nature as well.
He is survived by his two children, Christian and Jennifer, his brother Alfred and sister-in-law Suzanne, and three grandchildren, Christian Jr., Brooke, and Seine.
A private graveside service will be held at Hope Cemetery, Worcester, MA on Thursday, June 20, 2019. BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME in Auburn is assisting the Kohler family with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 19 to June 20, 2019