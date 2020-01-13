|
|
Arthur Lambert Jr., 73
Worcester - Arthur J. Lambert Jr., 73, of Worcester passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, January 10th.
Mr. Lambert is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Doris Lambert; two sons, Arthur J. Lambert III and his wife Wanda and Norman P. Lambert with whom he lived; six daughters, Debra Burnett, Lisa Campbell and her husband David, Dawn Morgan and her husband Richard Jr., Tammy Roscoe and her husband Timothy, Gloria Perron and Melissa Price and her husband Michael; 25 grandchildren including Holly Tull and Fallon Lambert who he raised; 53 great grandchildren; three brothers, Ernest Lambert, Gary Lambert and Ronald Lambert; two sisters, Tina Perez and Claire Manoochari and many nephews and nieces.
Arthur was born in Worcester, son of the late Arthur J. Lambert Sr. and Gloria (Lucier) Lambert. He was an avid bowler who belonged to leagues at Auburn Ten Pin for many years. Arthur was an avid fisher and hunter but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17th at 11 AM in Notre Dame Cemetery 162 Webster St. Worcester. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 16th from 5 to 8 Pm in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester. Memorial contributions in memory of Arthur may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
To share a memory of Arthur or to sign his online guestbook, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020