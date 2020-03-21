Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Arthur Lawrence


1925 - 2020
Arthur Lawrence Obituary
Arthur J. Lawrence, 95

Northbridge - Arthur Joseph Lawrence, 95, went home to Our Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020, after a long illness. He lost his wife of 70 years, Theresa Anne (Paquette) Lawrence, on February 14, 2020.

He leaves his three children: Linda R. (Lawrence) Berkowitz and her husband, Harry A. Berkowitz, of Northbridge, Kenneth A. Lawrence and his wife, Rachel M. (Morin) Lawrence, of Milford, and Tammy M. (Lawrence) Murphy and her husband, Stephen Murphy, M.D., of Newark, DE. He also leaves seven grandchildren who loved him wholeheartedly: Shawn Berkowitz, M.D. and his husband, Paul Gould, Ph.D., of Chelmsford, Nathan Berkowitz and his wife, Carrie, of Northbridge, Andrew Lawrence, Ph.D., and his wife, Lianne, of London, UK, and Ty Murphy, PharmD., Erin Murphy, R.D.M.S., Hope Murphy and Kendal Murphy, all of DE; and a great granddaughter, Haley Rose Berkowitz, of Northbridge.

He was predeceased by his parents, James and Maria (Potty) Lawrence and eight siblings: Annie May (Lawrence) Whitcomb and Henry, Jules, William, George, Edward, Michael, and Charles Lawrence.

Arthur worked as a machinist and engineering technician for 33 years at Pratt and Whitney Aerospace Company of United Technologies Corp, East Hartford, CT; he retired in 1987.

A devout Catholic, he was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Catholic Parish, Northbridge.

He enjoyed sports, especially following the Red Sox and boxing. He also loved tinkering with his cars and he could fix anything that was broken.

An exemplary husband, father and grandfather, he always thought of others before himself. He was a blessing to everyone who knew him. He will be sadly missed.

Strength, love, faith, pride, dedication - Our Dad. We love you.

Because of the coronavirus emergency, Arthur's Funeral Mass and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Please omit flowers. Turgeon Funeral Home, 80 School St., Northbridge, has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
