Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Arthur L. Stockwell 59

Sutton - It is with deep regret and sadness that the family of Arthur L. Stockwell, 59 years of age announce his passing at his home on Monday.

Arthur was a 1979 graduate of Sutton Memorial High School and enlisted into the United States Marine Corp. After having proudly served his country, Arthur worked for several area companies as a skilled carpenter and roofer before retiring due to illness.

Arthur leaves behind his father Arthur, with whom he lived, his brother George and his wife Joan and his sister Elizabeth Herriage as well as several nieces and nephews. Arthur was predeceased by his mother Louanne (Rocheleau) Stockwell.

Mulhane Home for Funerals, Millbury, MA is handling the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
