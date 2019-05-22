|
|
Arthur Hjalmar Swanson, Jr., 77
Brookfield - Arthur Hjalmar Swanson, Jr., 77, of Brookfield, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Southbridge Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
He leaves his loving wife of 54 years, Madelyn C. (Rice) Swanson; five children, Lucinda, Arthur and his wife Carol, Marlene and Kevin, Craig, Ashlee and Tyler; 7 grandchildren, Alycia, Delaney, Krista, Monica, Lesley, Rachel and Colton; a great grandson, Tucker; a sister Gloria Provencal; a brother, Dana Swanson, Sr. and his wife Louise; as well as his beloved dog Max.
Arthur was a loving and devoted husband and father who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Arthur was a Logistics Coordinator for Norton Saint-Gobain prior to retiring 2003. He had many hobbies throughout his life – scuba diving, woodworking, golf, hunting, puzzles, and enjoyed working with computers. He was known around town for walking his two dogs, along with his cat following closely behind.
Mr. Swanson was a United States Marine Corps veteran during the Vietnam Era, and was always proud of his service as a Marine.
A graveside service will military honors for Arthur will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1:00PM at St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge St. in Worcester. Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11AM prior to the graveside service at Varnum Funeral Home Inc., 43 East Main Street, West Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515 or the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 (https://alz.org/manh)
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2019