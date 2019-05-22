Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Varnum Funeral Home Inc
43 E Main St
West Brookfield, MA 01585
(508) 867-2885
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Varnum Funeral Home Inc
43 E Main St
West Brookfield, MA 01585
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John's Cemetery
260 Cambridge St.
Worcester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Swanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Swanson Jr.


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur Swanson Jr. Obituary
Arthur Hjalmar Swanson, Jr., 77

Brookfield - Arthur Hjalmar Swanson, Jr., 77, of Brookfield, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Southbridge Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

He leaves his loving wife of 54 years, Madelyn C. (Rice) Swanson; five children, Lucinda, Arthur and his wife Carol, Marlene and Kevin, Craig, Ashlee and Tyler; 7 grandchildren, Alycia, Delaney, Krista, Monica, Lesley, Rachel and Colton; a great grandson, Tucker; a sister Gloria Provencal; a brother, Dana Swanson, Sr. and his wife Louise; as well as his beloved dog Max.

Arthur was a loving and devoted husband and father who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Arthur was a Logistics Coordinator for Norton Saint-Gobain prior to retiring 2003. He had many hobbies throughout his life – scuba diving, woodworking, golf, hunting, puzzles, and enjoyed working with computers. He was known around town for walking his two dogs, along with his cat following closely behind.

Mr. Swanson was a United States Marine Corps veteran during the Vietnam Era, and was always proud of his service as a Marine.

A graveside service will military honors for Arthur will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1:00PM at St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge St. in Worcester. Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11AM prior to the graveside service at Varnum Funeral Home Inc., 43 East Main Street, West Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515 or the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 (https://alz.org/manh)

An online guest book is available at

varnumfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Varnum Funeral Home Inc
Download Now