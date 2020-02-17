|
Arthur J. Tremblay, 80
Titusville, FL/Worcester - Arthur John Tremblay, 80 of Titusville, FL., formerly of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Vista Manor in Titusville.
Arthur was born in Worcester where he grew up on Bell Hill and graduated from Worcester Boys Trade. He was one of ten children to the late Julius J. and Helga V. (Ericson) Tremblay. Arthur was a resident of Worcester for 75 years before moving to Titusville in 2014. Shortly after high school, Arthur served his country proudly during the Vietnam War for the United States Army.
Arthur was a sheet metal worker for Ace Sheet Metal in West Boylston and Pattons Plumbing in Hopkinton. He was a member of the Local 63 Sheet Metal Workers Union since 1964 and worked for the union for 25 years before he retired in 1995. Arthur also worked for 18 years as a delivering driver for Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and other sports such as basketball, baseball and football, especially the Red Sox and Patriots. He loved traveling in his RV with his wife Charlotte.
Arthur is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Charlotte E. (Hoglund) Tremblay; three brothers, Donald Tremblay of Worcester, Edward Tremblay and his wife Jane of Brimfield and Lawrence "Lefty" Tremblay of Webster; three sisters, Lorraine Charest of Grafton, Irene Salonis and her husband Albert, Jr. of Charlton and Elaine Bourbeau and her husband Alfred of Titusville, FL; a brother-in-law, Robert St. Armand of Auburn; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Julius J. Tremblay, Jr. and his wife Ada; two sisters, Jean Quilliam and her husband Bruce and Dorothy St. Armand.
Arthur's funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A period of calling hours will be held on Friday, February 21st from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arthurs name can be made to: Joe's Club, 830 South Park Ave., Titusville, FL. 32780 or Hospice of St. Francis, 1250B Grumman Place, Titusville, FL. 32780.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020