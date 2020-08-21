Arthur D. Valentine ("Butch"), 75
San Jose, CA - Arthur D. Valentine ("Butch"), 75, passed away on 8/18/20 in San Jose, CA after a brief illness and complications from multiple sclerosis. Formerly of Worcester, MA, he lived in San Jose, CA for the past 36 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Sabrina, and four siblings: Dr. Henry Valentine of Lunenburg, MA; Peter Valentine of Fontana, CA; Dr. Elizabeth Valentine-Thon of Bremen, Germany, and Michael Valentine of Worcester, MA. The eldest of 5 children born to the late Henry D. and the late Lillian E. Valentine of Worcester, MA, he attended Worcester public schools graduating from Worcester Boys Trade High School. A veteran, he proudly served in the US Marine Corp as a Lance Corporal for two tours of duty in Da Nang, Vietnam flying 41 missions in "Huey" helicopters. With little formal training and mostly self-taught, he worked successfully in electronics before being stricken with multiple sclerosis. He was a licensed private pilot and was an aspiring commercial pilot. His passion was ham radio operation where he attained the high rating of Advanced Class Operator. His call sign was KA1KCR. He will be remembered for his intelligence, quick wit, generosity, selflessness and especially his love for his wife Sabrina. He is now in a better place and will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
There are no calling hours and the family is planning a private service. Burial is planned for 8/27/20 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in San Jose, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Disabled American Veterans
