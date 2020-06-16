Arthur Vallee

Arthur "Artie" Vallee, 63Millbury - Arthur "Artie" Vallee, 63, passed away on Friday, June 12th at Memorial Hospital in Worcester due to declining health issues. He was laid to rest in a private service at Central Cemetery in Millbury on Tuesday, June 16th.He leaves his mother Dorothy, his daughter Kristina, his two sisters Kathleen and Deborah, his two brothers David and Shaun, his two nieces Amy and Sarah and his two nephews Anthony and Thomas.He is predeceased by his father Arthur, his brother Billy and his niece Kimberly Mae.Artie worked as a heavy equipment operator, working many years for Midstate Sewerage. He enjoyed working on car engines and entering competitions at area race tracks in his blue barracuda.May the angels guide him in his journey. R.I.P. Artie! Please visit Artie's tribute page at: