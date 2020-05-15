|
|
Arvilla F. (Kingsbury) Davidian
NORTHBOROUGH - Arvilla F. Davidian passed away peacefully, at the age of 91, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Arvilla was the devoted wife of 67 years to Kerop (Kay) Davidian until Kay's passing in 2015.
Raised in Leominster and Clinton, Arvilla was the daughter to the late Edward and Alice (Flood) Kingsbury. A dedicated mother and loving wife, Arvilla dedicated her life to caring for her family and assisting in the day to day operation of Davidian Brothers Farm. With a renowned work ethic Arvilla oversaw the greenhouse operations on the farm and the farm stand bakery. She was skilled at knitting and crocheting and looked forward to trips to the casinos.
Arvilla is survived by her loving children, Linda Hinote and her husband Terrence of Orlando, FL; Edward and Nancy Davidian of Northborough; David and Debbie Davidian of Northborough; Karen Chyoghly and her husband Abdu of Boylston; 11 grandchildren, Amy Grabusic ,Melissa Davidian, Dawn Rodriguez, Michael Davidian, Karen Whitten, DJ (David) Davidian, George Chyoghly, Matthew Davidian, Jessica Chyoghly, Melanie Chyoghly and Kevin Davidian, all whom she was proud of, 13 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Daphne Cormier, Maxine Grivakis and Edward Kingsbury.
Due to current Covid-19 gathering restrictions, all services were private, for her family. A time of remembrance and celebration of Arvilla's life will be announced once a date and location are set. In lieu of flowers, Arvilla's family encourages you to make a donation to the Northborough Food Pantry, 37 Pierce Road, Northborough, MA 01532 (nfpantry.org). For online condolences, please visit www.haysfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 22, 2020