Asdig V. (Richard) Mshooshian, 88
Worcester - Asdig V. (Richard) Mshooshian passed away on February 24th at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 88 years old. Born in Worcester on February 28th, 1930, he was the son of the late Moushegh and Rebecca Mshooshian. He was predeceased by his wife, the love of his life, Shirley (Richards) Mshooshian.
Richard was a graduate of Commerce High School and a lifelong resident of Greendale. A cobbler by trade, he co-owned Greendale Shoe Repair for over 20 years. He was a combat veteran of the Korean War, where he served 14-months as a Staff Sergeant with the U.S. Army's 780th Field Artillery Battalion. During his deployment to Korea, he served with distinction and earned two Bronze Stars. He was a member of the Armenian Church of Our Savior in Worcester.
He was the devoted father of Nancy Ansbigian and her husband David of Stoneham, Michael Mshooshian and his wife Sharon of Holden, and John Mshooshian and his wife Kathy of Northborough. Proud grandfather of 7 grandchildren: Brian Ansbigian of Stoneham, Capt. Darren Ansbigian, USMC, Michael, Thomas and Carolyn Mshooshian of Holden, and Mark and Matthew Mshooshian of Northborough. He was predeceased by his brother, Avedis Mshooshian.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Armenian Church of Our Saviour 87 Salisbury St. Worcester, MA 01609. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Church of Our Saviour or to Homes for Our Troops 6 Main St. Taunton, MA 02780. To leave an online condolence message, visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019