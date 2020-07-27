1/1
Ashley Kalil
1986 - 2020

Ashley M. Kalil 33

Worcester - It is with great sadness, that we announce our daughter Ashley Marie Kalil, unexpectedly passed away on the 22nd of July 2020. Ashley was born in Worcester on October 30th, 1986.

Ashley was raised in Shrewsbury, graduated from Shrewsbury High School, where she played softball and field hockey. She then attended Assumption college in Worcester. Ashley has lived in Maynard and worked in the hospitality industry.

Ashley is survived by her family that loved her very much, her parents Paul R. and Marybeth A ( Powers) Kalil of Millbury; a brother Anthony Kalil of Millbury; a sister, Alexandra Kalil and her partner Shawn of Oxford; a nephew Jaxson and niece Teighan; her maternal grandparents, Robert and MaryAnne Powers; and her boyfriend Brandon McDonald. Ashley additionally leaves her aunts and uncles, Wes and Sharon Wratchford, Michael and Tracey Porcaro, John and Aileen Clemente, Tom, and Erin Stockle: many cousins and friends. Her paternal grandparents Raymond and Louise Kalil predeceased her.

Ashley was a smart, funny, young women with a huge heart, who loved the holidays, special occasions, and riding motorcycles with Brandon. Funeral services were private; Ashley was buried with her grandparents in Notre Dame Cemetery. Donations in Ashley's name can be made to the charity of your choice. The Mercadante funeral home and chapel, 370 Plantation Street is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
