|
|
Athanasios Papadopoulos, 69
WORCESTER - Athanasios Papadopoulos, 69, of Worcester, died Thursday, May 14th with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Maria (Diamandis) Papadopoulos; his son, Ioannis Papadopoulos and his wife, Milana; his daughter, Dimitra Papadopoulos all of Worcester; his brother, Dimos in North Carolina and two sisters, Lola Papadopoulos of Raleigh-Durham, NC and Eleni Pirperis of Hrisohorafa, Greece; and two grandsons, Sam and Jake Papadopoulos.
He was born in Hrisohorafa, Greece the son Ioannis and Maria (Hristodoulo) Papadopoulos and had served in the Greek Army. Mr. Papadopoulos had owned and operated Barre House of Pizza for 20 years, until he retired in 2002. He was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, the Order of AHEPA, Cultural Center Hrisohorafiton, Alexander the Great, and enjoyed socializing at the club as well as fishing. His greatest joy was time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangement, which are private. Please make memorial contributions to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2020