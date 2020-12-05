Athlyn Alice (Hesselton) Fontaine 92
Willington CT - Athlyn Alice (Hesselton) Fontaine left this world peacefully on December 4th, 2020 after living an amazing life with her husband of 72 years, Richard Edward Fontaine who will miss her dearly. Athlyn grew up in Worcester MA the daughter of Russell Hesselton and Ethel Gilmore. She had 11 brothers and sisters - William, Richard, Mildred, Elaine, Alton, Clarence, Beatrice, Ralph, Robert, Betty Ann, and David. David resides in Charlottesville, VA. Athlyn lived a full life and was blessed with a wonderful family. She leaves behind her three children, daughter Christine Cowell and her husband Bob, sons Ken Fontaine and Don Fontaine and his wife Mary Kay. Athlyn's six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren gave her great joy. Lynn as she was affectionately called, was active in the Auburn's women's club in her younger years. She was a certified scuba diver and enjoyed spending time in the Florida Keys. She also enjoyed flying with her husband in the plane they owned as well as camping, gardening, and boating. She will be remembered for her smile and kindness and was loved dearly by her family. A celebration of Lynn's life will be postponed to a future time. Online condolences can be made on Legacy.com