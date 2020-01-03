|
|
Audrey Irene (Lowe) Birch, 84
Berlin - Audrey Irene (Lowe) Birch, 84, died peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Sterling Village Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. She was born in Dorchester, the daughter of George and Katherine (Chappell) Lowe and grew up in Quincy. She lived in Berlin for 62 years with her husband, Howard Birch.
Audrey had a lifelong passion for medicine and education. She earned her RN from Mt. Auburn Hospital School of Nursing and began her career as a staff nurse and later Supervisor at Clinton Hospital. She went on to work for Dr. Jacobson in South Lancaster for several years, earning her Adult Nurse Practitioner Certification from MGH's first Nurse Practitioner program and her Physician Assistant Certification. She also worked as a Nurse Practitioner at Clark University where she earned her Bachelors Degree. Audrey also devoted many years to General Medical Associates in Weston, retiring in 1999 and TJX where she worked as an Industrial Nurse Practitioner. She was dedicated to her work with American Red Cross as a Nurse in the mobile blood drives. Audrey also enjoyed family camping trips, knitting and will be deeply missed by her beloved dogs.
Audrey will be lovingly missed and remembered by her husband of 64 years, Howard W. Birch; her son, Eric W. Birch of Berlin; her daughter, Christine P. Laliberte and her husband, Chuck of Rutland; her grandchildren, Sara, Andy and Caith; 2 great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Janice Hatch.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend memorial calling hours from 3 to 5 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sterling Animal Shelter, 17 Laurelwood Road, Sterling, MA 01564. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020