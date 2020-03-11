|
Audrey M. Carlson
Leicester - Audrey M. Carlson of Leicester, formerly of Worcester passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Meadows of Leicester.
Her husband, Rudolph W. Carlson died in 1986. She leaves a son, David W. Carlson of Leicester; a grandson, Andrew W. Carlson and two nieces, Karen (Sjoberg) Auclair and Penny (Sjoberg) Ellsworth and several cousins. A brother, Kenneth Sjoberg predeceased her. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Axel and Daisy (Marsh) Sjoberg. She graduated from Commerce High School in 1950 and lived 28 years in Paxton, before moving to the Meadows.
Audrey worked in the control department for many years at Norton Company. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1958 and volunteered with both the Central Mass Symphony and the Youth Symphony Orchestra's. In her younger years, she volunteered for the Boys Scout Troop #9 and was confirmed at the Hawden Park Congregational Church. She also enjoyed planting and caring for her colorful flower gardens.
A Graveside Service will be held privately at All Faiths Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Music Fund or the Television Worship Service Fund both at Trinity Lutheran Church, 73 Lancaster St., Worcester, 01609. Arrangements in the care of Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home, 36 Butler St., Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020