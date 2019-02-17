|
|
Audrey A. Hall, 81
WESTBOROUGH - Audrey A. Hall, 81, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Donald L. Hall.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Ann (Fegraeus) Hamill. She was raised and educated in Auburn and was a 1955 graduate of Auburn High School where she played field hockey, basketball, softball and was a Drum Majorette.
Audrey was employed as an office clerk for Melville Corp. in Worcester prior to her retirement.
She was a member of Worcester Country Club where she was a two time Ladies Senior Champion, Pleasant Valley Country Club where she was a four time Ladies Champion and Westborough Country Club where she was a two time Ladies Champion. She also enjoyed playing tennis.
In addition to her husband she is survived by three sons, Stephen L. Hall and his wife, Allison, of Westborough, William H. Hall of W. Boylston and Thomas J. Hall and his wife, Kristine, of Pepperell; five grandchildren, Tara, Jonathan, Amanda, Katherine and Tommy; one great-grandchild, Lily and another great-grandchild, Audrey, on the way.
She was the sister of the late Robert Hamill and Dorothy Hill.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, February 22, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 3 John St., Westborough. Burial will be private.
Calling hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Thursday, February 21, from 4 to 7 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or at www.dana-farber.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019