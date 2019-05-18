|
Audrey J. (Miesner) Hammack-Goulding, 88
SHREWSBURY - Audrey J. (Miesner) Hammack-Goulding, 88, of Shrewsbury, MA, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward Miesner and Dorothy (Schirmer), her first husband, Robert Hammack, and two grandsons, Thomas A. Olivieri and Aaron D. Hammack. She is survived by her five beloved children, Robert Hammack and his wife Louise of Seminole, FL, Bonnie Strausberg and her husband Merrill of Vero Beach, FL, Karen Thompson and her husband William of Holden, MA, Kathy Dube and her husband Robert of Shrewsbury, MA, and Reverend Ronald Hammack and his wife Carolyn of Philadelphia, PA. She also leaves behind her ten loving grandchildren, Kathleen, Laurie, John, Kristine, Bonnie, Robert, Joshua, Michelle, Bethany and Cayla, as well as her seven wonderful great-grandchildren, Alexander, Gabrielle, Madeline, Anabelle, Oliver, Ava and Hendra. Audrey had many church friends and family with whom she remained close.
Audrey was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 29, 1930. She graduated from John Adams High School in Queens, NY and furthered her education to become a stenographer. She then worked as a waitress for many years and spent the rest of her career as an Aide in the Shrewsbury Nursing Home.
Some of Audrey's greatest joys in life included her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She adored spending time with her family and built a special relationship with each one of us (our four-legged family members, too). Audrey was an avid reader and had a unique talent for crocheting. She enjoyed traveling to visit her family up and down the East Coast-Florida in the winter, Cape Cod in the summer, and Philadelphia in between! She had a strong, unwavering faith in God and attended the Church of the Nativity in Northborough, MA, where she was a member of their Bible study group and volunteered whenever she was able.
Audrey was the heart and soul of our family, giving us all a strong foundation of faith, unconditional love, comfort and strength. She was and will always be our rock. Her memory will live on in our hearts for eternity.
Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a funeral service, celebrating her life to begin immediately at 11:00 am in the Church of Nativity, 45 Howard Street, Northborough, MA. 01532. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please honor Audrey's legacy and love by donating to The Whosoever Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 48308, Philadelphia, PA, 19144. To share your thoughts and memoires of Audrey, please visit her personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019