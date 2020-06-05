Audrey (Carter) Stevens, 86
BARRE - Audrey (Carter) Stevens, 86, of Barre, MA left her beloved farm and hometown on June 3rd. Born 4/13/34, she was predeceased by her father Donald Carter and her mother, Thelma Littlefield Carter. Born Audrey Carter, she worked with her father on their farm on Allen Hill, Old Stage Road for many years before marrying her husband, Daniel Stevens. The Carter and Stevens Farm was born. Audrey worked the farm her entire life alongside her family including her son and his family. She raised many animals over the course of her life and will be remembered for her love, kindness and care of her dogs, chickens, cows, pet woodchucks, chipmunks, monkey and crow, and her favorite, Morgan horses. She loved and valued her farm.Audrey led a full life with many talents and interests including sewing, gardening, quilting, hunting, skiing, running, canoe racing, travel, local history and horsemanship. She served her community throughout the course of her life by being a 4H and Girl Scout leader for many years. She was a past member of the Barre Riding and Driving club, and past curator of the museum in Barre's town library, where she had such empathy and knowledge of the Native American artifact collection. She was a Director, and worked at the Barre Historical Society for many years where she enjoyed tending the gardens, and the restoration of the Concord Coach. Audrey completed several courses in the practice of Herbology and over the years acquired great knowledge in the field of homeopathy. One of her proudest accomplishments was working in Emergency Medical Services where she became an EMT in 1981 and served her community for 20 years. She was also on the Board of Directors for the Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust. Audrey leaves her husband Daniel, a daughter Sherry McDonald and her life partner Jay Gould of Sturbridge, a son Philip and wife Erin Stevens of Barre, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Private burial and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Barre Historical Society po box 755 Barre, MA.01005. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 96 S.Barre Rd. Barre.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.