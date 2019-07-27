Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
1930 - 2019
Audrey K. Sturdevant, 88

AUBURN - Audrey K. (Kleiner) Sturdevant, 88, of the Overlook Community in Charlton and formerly of Auburn died Thursday July 25, 2019.

She was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania daughter of the late Robert G. and Elizabeth A. (Jenkins) Kleiner. She graduated from Coughlin High School and later married Preston J. Sturdevant, Jr., they were married for 61 wonderful years before he passed in 2013.

Audrey had been employed as a bookkeeper most of her life, retiring in 1993 from K and D Mag Motors. When Audrey was not working, she enjoyed camping with her family. She was actively involved with the Charlton City Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star, as well as the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. She was a former member of Hadwen Park Congregational Church.

She leaves her devoted children, Preston J. Sturdevant, III and his wife Marie of Auburn, Carole A. Vilandre and her husband Mike of Fiskdale; a sister Alice Scott of Sweet Valley, PA; five loving grandchildren, Cully Hagberg and his wife Lindsay, Cory Hagberg, Hollie Grant and her husband Matthew, Christine Wertz and her husband Michael and Robert Sturdevant and his wife Paige; three great grandchildren, Raegan and Emma Grant and Lukas Wertz; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by two daughters, Alice Lynn "Lindy" and Nancy Jean Sturdevant and a brother Robert Kleiner.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Audrey's family on Tuesday July 30, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Charlton City United Methodist Church. To leave a note of condolence for Audrey's family or to view her "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 27 to July 28, 2019
