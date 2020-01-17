|
Audrey T. Zook, 94
Holden - Audrey T. Zook, 94, passed away peacefully at the Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, following a period of declining health.
Audrey was born in Bristol, England, daughter of William and Selina May Skuse. Her husband of 55 years, Nicholas Zook, passed away in 2000. She leaves a son, Christopher Zook and his wife, Donna Robinson of Chestnut Hill; and a daughter, Jennifer Stanovich and her husband Craig of Holden; four grandchildren, Andrew and Alex Zook, Chelsea (Stanovich) Duval and Nicholas Stanovich and two great-grandchildren, Flynn and Baker Zook.
Audrey met Nick romantically during WWII in England where he was a GI and she was a volunteer. After Nick participated in the D Day Normandy Landing plus four, they married and moved to the United States. Audrey and Nick spent 50 happy years living in Holden, where she wrote freelance articles for the Worcester Telegram and raised two children. In the early 1970s, she began volunteering at the American Antiquarian Society in Worcester which evolved into a fulfilling career. Over the next 25 years she worked in several areas including the graphic arts department where she helped to design and coordinate exhibits. Her 15 minutes of fame was being named the "Valentine Expert" when her exhibit of early valentines was featured on the television news show, Chronicle.
She was an avid reader and devotee of England's history which extended to a framed collection of the signatures of the kings and queens of England and a vast array of commemorative English tea cups. She valued the friends she made during her years as a member of area's English Club and always appreciated a good cup of tea. She enjoyed her summer trips to Ogunquit, Maine and Martha's Vineyard, as well as memorable family vacations to Amsterdam and Scotland.
The family extends its gratitude to the caring and compassionate staff at Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, especially SeTanya Cook who always made sure Audrey was wearing her pearls. Their personal care and attention enabled Audrey to make the most of her later years. The family would also like to thank Notre Dame Hospice and longtime personal caregiver and devoted friend, Anne Schofield.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life reception from 3 to 5pm on Sunday, February 2, at Val's Restaurant, 75 Reservoir St., Holden. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in the memorial garden of St. Francis Episcopal Church in Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Memorial Garden Fund at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 70 Highland Street, Holden, MA 01520. Miles Funeral Home of Holden is assisting Audrey's family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020