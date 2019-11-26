|
Augusta "Kel" (Daniels) Kelley 86
Shrewsbury - Augusta "Kel" (Daniels) Kelley, 86, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, after a long term illness.
Augusta leaves her loving husband of 61 years Edward P. Kelley Jr., and 6 children Kim Maloney of Shrewsbury, Debra Kelley of Holden, Audrey Cafarelli of Northbridge, Ed Kelley III of Shrewsbury, Michael Kelley of Shrewsbury, and Daniel Kelley of Norfolk.
She also leaves behind her 9 grandchildren Michael Maloney of Northborough, Kristen Legendre of Worcester, Katie Maloney of Shrewsbury, Matthew Atchue of Sutton, Nicole Atchue of Shrewsbury, Ryan Kelley of Shrewsbury, Thomas J. Kelley of Shrewsbury, Shawna Bigelow of Shrewsbury, and Katelyn Kelley of Norfolk.
She was a great grandmother to Erin Williams of Shrewsbury, Jack Maloney and Kelley Maloney of Northborough. She especially looked forward to visiting with her great-grandkids at her home.
When she was young, Kel loved dancing every week and playing cards, especially pitch. She had a dry sense of humor and would catch people off guard with her jokes. Kel prided herself in dressing in the most elegant fashion and had a glamorous taste in jewelry. She was the matriarch of her family and provided a loving and structured home for her children. She was a humble believer and example of God and passed her beliefs on to her children.
She is predeceased by her mother, father, and two sisters, Martha of Winthrop and Edith of Nebraska.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 440 Main St, Shrewsbury on Saturday at 11 am. Interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. To view Kel's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019