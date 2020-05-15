|
Aurele "Al" Richard, 96
Leicester - Aurele "Al" J. Richard, 96, of Leicester passed away on Tuesday, May 12th in the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence, Worcester after an extended illness.
Mr. Richard was married for 63 years to his wife, Florence M. (Lussier) Richard who died in 2012. He is survived by his three sons, Paul A. Richard and his wife, Susan of Worcester, Denis E. Richard and his wife, Jody of Auburn and Philip L. Richard and his wife, Peggy of Worcester; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Al was born in Rumford, Maine son of the late Placide and Marie (Bourque) Richard and is also predeceased by his 4 brothers and sisters, Anita Duphily, Ernest Richard, Doris Peltier and Placide Richard. Mr. Richard was raised in Rumford, Maine and graduated from Stevens High School before moving to Worcester and working at many local companies as a machinist and forklift operator.
Mr. Richard fancied himself as a handyman, he would never refuse to offer a helping hand with his skills for a project that was being done by someone in the family or a friend. Al was an avid sports fan, especially of the Boston Red Sox and volunteered for many years as a baseball coach for both the local Babe Ruth Leagues and the Little Leagues. Many people would refer to Al as a superb conversationalist and a true family man. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially going to Cape Cod in the summer months with his wife, Florence and his children.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Gaines and his staff at Reliant Medical as well as the staff and volunteers from the VNA, especially Mandy for the exceptional love, care and support that was shown to Al and his family.
Due to the current restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral services will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Saint Peter's Church, Worcester with burial in Notre Dame Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Al may be made to the VNA Care Network 120 Thomas St. Worcester, MA 01608 or to the VNA c/o Rose Monahan Hospice Home 10 Judith Road Worcester, MA 01602.
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Mr. Richard or to sign his online guestbook, please visit
