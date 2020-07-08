Aurelia Baldino

Aurelia "Abby" BaldinoWorcester - Aurelia "Abby" Baldino 76 of Worcester died peacefully at home on Monday July 6, 2020. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Julia (Delaney) Baldino. A graduate of Commerce High School, Abby was a lifelong resident of Worcester. As a young woman she was an avid dancer and taught dance for many years at the Honey Felicetti Dance Studio. She later worked as a PCA in the ER at Hahnemann and Memorial Hospitals, retiring after more than 40 years of service. Abby leaves one daughter Angela Saucier of Worcester, a beloved dog Gracie and two very special close friends, Anthony Merola and Shawn Powers. She will be remembered for her generosity, fiery spirit, and witty humor. Calling hours and funeral service for Abby will be on Friday July 10, 2020 from 10-11AM with a funeral service to begin at 11AM at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery Worcester. To leave a note of condolence for Aurelia's family please visit