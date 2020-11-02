Aurise Eva Gagne, 95Sutton - Aurise Eva (L'Esperance) Gagne, 95, passed away in the early morning hours of October 31, 2020.Aurise was born in Worcester, the daughter of Leo and Orise L'Esperance. She is predeceased by her husband, Omer H. Gagne, son Roland, daughter Pauline Pierce, siblings Hector, Gerard and Paul L'Esperance and Marie-Ange Laroque and Gertrude Blaquiere. She is survived by her loving family, Cecile Sauro, Robert Gagne, Therese Beckwith, Denise Gagne-Forget, David Gagne and his companion, Christina; Suzanne Richards and husband Randy, Joseph Gagne and his spouse Mitchell Zahn, son-in-law Ronald Pierce, Sr., her grandson, Michael Forget and partner Jeff, and grand-daughter, Maria Gagne and boyfriend Trevor both of whom she raised from birth; her other beloved grandchildren, Christina O'Brien and husband Dan; Deborah Hayes and husband Kevin; Monique Hebert and husband Brian, Ronald Pierce Jr. and wife Caryn; Alana Howard and husband Corey; Jean Paul Beckwith and girlfriend Mandy, Danielle Arpin and husband Ben, Matthew Gagne and wife Kayla, Kyle Gagne and girlfriend Samantha, Robert Gagne, Jr. and girlfriend Jessica, Brianna Gagne and boyfriend Paul, Matthew Richards and wife Kristy, Scott Wagenhoffer-Zahn, Alex Wagenhoffer-Zahn, her brother Marcel L'Esperance, honorary daughter and friend, Shirley Gurney, 19 great grand-children and countless cousins, nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends.Aurise grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts. After the war, she married Omer Gagne and moved to the town of Sutton where they raised their family. Omer passed away in 1967 and she raised her family as a single parent.Aurise was active in her church as one of the original founders of St. Mark's Parish in Sutton. She enjoyed going to Mass daily and seeing her many friends there and teaching CCD to many children over the years. She was most happy with a baby in her arms, a toddler on her lap and her family around her. Aurise brought joy to others. She touched the lives of many people over the years. Her presence in this world will be missed.Family and friends will honor and remember Aurise's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Thursday, November 5th from 5 to 8 p.m. in Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass and burial will be celebrated privately. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Camillus Health Center c/o Activities Fund, 447 Hill Street, Whitinsville, MA 01588. Please visit Aurise's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared with her family.