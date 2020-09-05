1/1
Austin Arenburg
Austin A. Arenburg, 73

Westborough/Grafton - Austin A Arenburg, 73, known by his many friends as "Butch" or "Ollie" passed away September 2, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital following a short illness. Butch was born February 9, 1947 in Milford, MA, son of the late Fany E. (Clifford) and Arthur Arenburg. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the Vietnam War and proud member of the Seabees. He leaves his 2 daughters, Tracy LeBlanc and Amy Arenburg, 3 grandchildren; Sabrina, Jasmine and Michael, one sister, Pricilla Ekman, many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog "Chico". He was predeceased by his grandson Jacob and his sister Marion Bjork.

Butch took living life to fullest to heart; he could easily bring laughter into a room, knew how to have a great time with family and friends, and he spent many days at Westport, his happy place, Gooseberry Island and Key West. He loved fishing, time spent by the ocean, family and friends, and every trip you took with him turned into an adventure. When he would find himself watching the boats come in and out of the boat ramp he always had one eye on the bikinis, or maybe it was the boats but nobody can be sure. He also leaves many friends at the Delisle Goulet American Legion Post 92 where he was Commander. All are welcome to gather with Butch's family Wednesday September 9th from 5pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. Burial will be private. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in place. In lieu of flowers please honor Butch with donations to Veterans Inc. 69 Grove St. Worcester, MA 01605.

"Over and out."

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roney Funeral Home
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roney Funeral Home North Chapel

