Austin B. Thompson, 97
WESTBOROUGH - Austin B. Thompson, Jr., 97, of Westborough, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northborough. He was the husband of the late Jane (Greene) Thompson.
Born in Orange, NJ, he was the son of the late Austin and Bessie (Allsop) Thompson.
During WW II he served with the United States Army Air Force attaining the rank of Corporal. He also attended and graduated from Brown University in 1948.
Austin was employed as a manufacturer representative for several different companies.
He was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Westborough, the Masonic Lodge in Williamstown and had been a resident of Westborough since 1960.
He is survived by one son, Austin B. Thompson, III, M.D. and his wife Dorothy, of Omaha, NE, one daughter, Nancy T. Howe and her partner, Colleen Gresham, of Nags Head, NC; four grandchildren, Nathanael, Ethan, Russell and Brian and five great-grandchildren.
A private burial took place in Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown, MA
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020