Avon Wilcox, IIIWorcester - Avon Wilcox, III, also known as, Richie Dolan, 57, of Worcester passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at UMass Hospital in Worcester.Avon is survived by a brother and two sisters, including Patricia M. Luperchio of Worcester; several nieces and nephews, including, Marina and Kenneth Hamilton and their children, Meagan, Conor, and Patrick, all of Midlothian, VA. He also leaves his long-time best friend, Donna Livingston; his caretaker and friend, Cheryl A. Tula; another caretaker, Patty O'Brien; all of Worcester. Born in Worcester, son of the late, Avon "Willie" Wilcox, II and Marie E. Dolan, he grew up in Worcester.Avon enjoyed being a "free spirit", and had the opportunity to live on Cape Cod, then in Florida, and Boston, before returning to his home here in Worcester. He was a charismatic person and always enjoyed a good conversation, even with someone he just met; and no matter who might need help, he would always be there to lend a hand or an ear. He enjoyed gardening, beaches, cooking or simply being outside. He worked as an office manager at Health Alliance in Leominster, retiring in 2009. He had previously worked for many years at Fallon/Reliant Medical.There are no services planned at this time. In remembrance of Avon…lend a hand, share good advice or pay it forward.A Memorial Service will be at a later date.The family has entrusted Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel.