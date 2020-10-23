B. Mae (Edwards) Wrona, 100Uxbridge - B. Mae (Edwards) Wrona, 100, of Uxbridge passed away on Sunday Oct. 18, 2020 in Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. She was the wife of the late John J. Wrona who died in 1983.Mae had been the Assistant Director of the Mass Department of Transitional Assistance for 18 years before retiring in 1981. Prior to that, she had been a former Welfare Agent in Uxbridge.She was born June 5, 1920 in Marsellus, NY the daughter of the late Harry C. and Blanche M. (Van Hoesen) Edwards. She was a graduate of Uxbridge High School, class of 1937 and the former Hill Business College in Woonsocket, class of 1944.Mae was a founding member of the Uxbridge Historical Society, member of the Uxbridge Historical Commission from 1973 to 2013, founding member in 1957 and past secretary of the New England Train Collector's Assoc., member of the 21st Mississippi Infantry Reenacting Unit in Uxbridge and former Uxbridge Evangelical Congregational Church historian for 10 years.She is survived by two sons, John J. Wrona, Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Southbridge and William F. Wrona and his wife Eileen of Uxbridge; four grandchildren, Leigh Marengo, Eric Wrona, Pierce Wrona and Jeremy Lee.She was the youngest of 11 siblings, all of whom have predeceased her.Visiting hours will be Saturday October 31, 2020 from 10 – 11 AM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main Street, Rte. 122, Uxbridge followed by a memorial service at 11 AM in the funeral home. Facial coverings and physical distancing is required.Memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Center, c/o Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757.Arrangements by BUMA FUNERAL HOMES, Uxbridge.