Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
96 S Barre Rd
Barre, MA 01005
(508)-867-3604
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
96 S Barre Rd
Barre, MA 01005
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
96 S Barre Rd
Barre, MA 01005
View Map
B. Ramona (Chapman) Flynn

B. Ramona (Chapman) Flynn, 88

BARRE - B. Ramona (Chapman) Flynn, 88, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 with her family by her side.

She leaves her son Vernon M. Flynn III of Barre with whom she lived; 2 daughters, Cynthia Smith & her husband Michael and Jeanne French & her husband David of NH; Fay Smith of Barre; her niece Irene Bergman of Worcester; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 2 sisters Merle and Dorothy.

Ramona was born in Barre the daughter of the late Earl and Fern (Douglas) Chapman and has been a life long resident. She worked for Norton Company and later became a military wife traveling and taking care of the family. She liked to sew, knit, crochet, cook, bake, play Skip Bo and spend time in Mattapoisett.

Friends and family are invited to attend a calling hour on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10:30am-11:30am in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S.Barre Rd., Barre. The funeral will follow at 11:30am in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Valley Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
