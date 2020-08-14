Elizabeth Baily Hatch



Shirley, MA - We are sad to announce the passing of Baily Hatch, after a long illness. Baily was born on November 29, 1968, and died on August 10, 2020. She had many passions, including a love of gardening, cooking and baking homemade breads. She was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles and watching horror films. She was an extremely talented musician, writing her own music and lyrics on both guitar and the piano. She was most proud to be the mother of her two wonderful children, Ellis Hatch, of Manchester, NH, and Shane Hatch, of Fairbanks, AK. She also leaves behind her mother and stepfather, Anita Haines and Clayton Roberts of Shirley, MA, her brother and his wife, Mark and Nancy Haines of Ashby, MA, her sister and her husband, Becky and Ed Gordon of Harvard, MA, and her sister Lindsay Hazelrigg of Leominster, MA. Baily was predeceased by her father William Haines. She will be missed by her nieces and nephew, who loved their "Auntie Bails". Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you either plant something special in your garden in her memory, or make a donation to the Friends of the Hazen Memorial Library, PO Box 653, Shirley, MA 01464





