Baisley "June" Herbin

Baisley "June" Herbin Obituary
Baisley "June" Herbin, 76

Webster - Baisley "June" Herbin, 76, passed away on Thursday March 19, 2020 at the UMass Memorial Medical Center.

Baisley is survived by his longtime companion Linda Froneberger; four children: Malinda Hughes, Ricky Herbin, Shirley Rumrill, and Corey Dumas.

Baisley was born in Rockingham, North Carolina on March 4, 1944, son of Simone and Katie (Lester) Herbin. Baisley will be deeply missed by his loving family, his dear friends, and all who were fortunate enough to have known him.

Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA.

A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a message of comfort, share a fond memory, or light a candle in remembrance of Baisley.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
