Barbara J. (Collins) Alves, 75Auburn - Barbara J. (Collins) Alves, 75, of Auburn passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late David D. Alves.Mrs. Alves had been employed at the Waters Corporation in Milford for 27 years before her retirement in 2007.Barbara was born April 29, 1945 in Milford the daughter of the late Francis and Ellen (Granholm) Collins. She was a graduate of Milford High School.Barbara loved decorating and spending time with her family.Mrs. Alves is survived by her son, David A. Alves and his wife Christine of Douglas, her daughter, Donna M. Alves-Stark and her husband William of Auburn, her brother, William Collins and his wife Jean of Milford, her sister, Kathleen Salvia and her husband Jack of Milford and her two grandchildren, Nathan Alves and his wife Stephanie and Brooke Alves. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lisa Alves. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.A heartfelt thank you to the Worcester VNA for providing us with guidance and support. Donna and Bill were able to lovingly care for Barbara in their home. Paulette, Glo, Chris, Dr. Faulkner and Nancy, you were our team !Visitation will be private.Burial will take place at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 120 Thomas St. Worcester, MA 01608.