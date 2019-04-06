|
Barbara A. Andresano
Millbury - Barbara A. (McGrath) Andresano, 91, passed away on Thursday, April 4. She was born in Worcester, eldest child of Walter F. and Winifred A. (Flanagan) McGrath, and grew up in the family's three-decker on Park Avenue, surrounded by her grandparents, aunts, and uncles. She graduated from Commerce High School and attended business school, both in Worcester.
For many years she was a professional cake decorator at the former Carol's Bakery in Worcester, where she was the featured designer, decorating cakes in the showcase window. After leaving the bakery, she continued to make beautiful wedding cakes from her home and was proud of the business she built and of the many unique creations she designed. She decorated all of her children's wedding cakes and delighted her grandchildren with cakes designed in their theme of choice for each birthday. Over the years, she was executive secretary to the head of manufacturing at the former Heald Machine Co., a billing representative at the former Sure Oil Co., and a sales associate at both the former Jobber's Outlet and Jordan Marsh, all in Worcester.
It was at Carol's Bakery that she met her best friend and future husband, Vincent J. Andresano, Sr., who at the time was a baker. They married in July of 1953, and shortly thereafter purchased a home in Millbury where they raised their three children and celebrated milestones and holidays surrounded by the warmth and joy of family. Though Vincent died in 1990, Barbara continued to live in the same house in Millbury for nearly 30 years. She retired in 1991 and enjoyed the extra time with her three grandchildren. In 2017, she moved to Whitney Place in Northbridge.
She is survived by her three children, Susan A. Rogers and her husband, Raymond, and Vincent J. Andresano, Jr., and his wife, Dianne, all of Millbury, and Lynne P. Feiz and her husband, A. Tony, of Sutton; her three granddaughters, Allison R. White and her husband, Kurt, of Charlton, Megan M. Andresano of Millbury, and Julia M. Feiz of Sutton; her brothers Justin McGrath of Shrewsbury and Walter X. "Buddy" McGrath of Worcester; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her grandson, Kevin Rogers, and her sister, Joan (McGrath) Kane.
She loved flower gardening, reading, and all varieties of travel, including many trips to Walt Disney World in Florida, but also to many other locations within the United States, the Caribbean, and Mexico. She loved to host the holidays and visit with family, surrounded by lots of laughter and good times. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful staff at Whitney Place in Northbridge for their friendship and caring, and for making her feel welcome in her new home.
Family and friends will honor and remember Barbara's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Tuesday, April 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 Main Street, Millbury. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. Flowers are welcome, or a memorial contribution may be made to Whitney Place at Northbridge, 85 Beaumont Drive, Northbridge, MA 01534. Please visit Barbara's tribute page at
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019