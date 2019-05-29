|
Barbara A. Anger, 81
WORCESTER/HOLDEN - Barbara A. (Wood) Anger, 81, beloved mother of Kimberly N. Ferguson, State Representative, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Oakdale Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in West Boylston after a long battle with dementia. Born and raised in Worcester, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Mary (Handfield) Wood. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest L. Anger, Jr. who passed away in 1990.
Soon after graduating from Classical High School, Barbara began working in the loan department at Mechanics Savings Bank in Worcester. She went on to become a teacher's assistant at West Tatnuck Elementary School for many years where she would not only nurture the children in her care, but where she would form many wonderful lifelong friendships, especially with her friend, Liz.
In the early 1980's Barbara and Ernest moved to the home they loved in West Yarmouth and she then worked at the Country Day School in Yarmouthport. In her spare time, Barbara could often be found knitting and gardening or at the beach.
Several years after Ernest passed away, Barbara relocated to Holden to be close to her family. She could often be found at her grandson Brian's sporting and school events. She became an active member of the Holden Senior Center and was a Council on Aging Board Member from 2006 to 2012. She was the Volunteer of the Year Honoree in 2004 and in 2011 she received the Lifetime Achievement Award. She taught arts and crafts classes at the Senior Center and was the Chairman of the Annual Craft Fair for over a decade. She delivered Meals on Wheels and participated in the Pen Pal Program for many years. Barbara often filled in as office receptionist whenever needed and volunteered for mailing of the monthly newsletter. She created and oversaw the gift cart and its merchandise and always volunteered at all of the large events held by the Senior Center.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the Oriol family and the staff, especially Karen, at the Oakdale Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center for the kind and compassionate care they provided to Barbara during her illness.
Although Barbara was a very active and social person, first and foremost was the love she had for her family. She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her daughter; Kimberly N. Ferguson of Holden and her partner, Jay Barrows of Mansfield; her brother, John H. Wood and his wife, Mary of Wayland; and her sister, Mary Ryan and her husband, Howard of Holden. In addition, she leaves her grandson, Brian Ferguson of Holden; and many nieces and nephews – Jaimie, Anthony, Michelle, Tamasine, Christopher and Anne Mary and their families, as well as her grandnephew Jack.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holden Senior Center, 1130 Main Street, Holden, MA 01520.
