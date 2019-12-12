Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Gaudet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Bassett Gaudet


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Bassett Gaudet Obituary
Barbara J. (Bertrand) Bassett Gaudet

Paxton - Barbara J. (Bertrand) Bassett Gaudet, 81, wife of Andre J. Gaudet, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus after an illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24th in St. George's Church, 38 Brattle St., Worcester. To share a memory, offer an online condolence or view a complete obituary, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -