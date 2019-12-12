|
Barbara J. (Bertrand) Bassett Gaudet
Paxton - Barbara J. (Bertrand) Bassett Gaudet, 81, wife of Andre J. Gaudet, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus after an illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24th in St. George's Church, 38 Brattle St., Worcester. To share a memory, offer an online condolence or view a complete obituary, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019