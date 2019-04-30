|
Barbara L. (Berryman) Baumgartner, 91
LEICESTER/RUSKIN,FL - Barbara L. (Berryman) Baumgartner, 91, formerly of Leicester, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Sun City Center, FL.
She leaves her husband Roger Whitman, two sons Walter L. Baumgartner and his wife Rosemary of Medway and John H. Baumgartner and his wife Debra of Thompson, CT, her daughter Louise A. Nelson and her husband Robert of Ruskin, FL, two brothers Henry Berryman and his wife Rita of Auburn, and Gordon Berryman and his wife Margaret of Leicester, a sister Beverly Haynes of Leicester, four grandchildren; Robert & Michael Nelson of Worcester, Lisa Malloy of Sutton and Nicole Tilton of Thompson, four great grandchildren; Natalie, Lillian, Henry and Autumn, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her 1st. husband Emil W. Baumgartner in 1977 and brothers Robert, Steven and Thomas Berryman.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Robert G. and Clara J. (Carpenter) Berryman and later graduated from Leicester High School. She was the oldest living member of the Greenville Baptist Church in Rochdale. Barbara was a secretary for the former Greenwood Autobody in Leicester, retiring in 1995.
Calling hours at the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester will be held on Saturday, May 4 from 9:00-10:45 AM followed by a graveside service in Pine Grove Cemetery, Leicester at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greenville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 396, Rochdale, MA 01542.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019