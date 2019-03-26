|
Barbara A. Beauchamp, 82
Northbridge -
Barbara A. (Forsythe) Beauchamp, 82, died peacefully with her family beside her in Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northbridge, on Monday, March 25, 2019, after a long illness.
Her husband of 38 years, Normand E. "Punjab" Beauchamp, died in 1995.
She leaves three daughters: Donna M. Levitre and her husband, Gregory, of Woodstock, CT, Diane C. Bishop and her husband, Gary, of Caty, TX, and Paula J. Early and her husband, Keith, of Shrewsbury; a son-in-law, Leo Paradis of New Salem; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a sister, Nancy L. Lussier of Northbridge; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to Punjab, she was also predeceased by her daughter, Susan A. Paradis of New Salem; her parents, John F. and Beatrice F. (Donais) Forsythe of Whitinsville and two sisters: Clara A. Petulis of Whitinsville and Alice M. Peloquin of Northbridge.
Born in Whitinsville on October 19, 1936, Mrs. Beauchamp lived there and in Northbridge all of her life. She attended Northbridge High School.
She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Parish, Northbridge, and organized many activities for her fellow residents at Rockdale elderly housing. She enjoyed painting pictures, shopping, and trips with Punjab to the Maine beaches. Most of all, though, she loved spending time with her family.
Mrs. Beauchamp's funeral will be Friday, March 29, from Turgeon Funeral Home, 80 School St., Northbridge, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 39 Church Ave. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Whitinsville. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday, March 28, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Salmon VNA and Hospice, 37 Birch St., Milford, MA 01757 (www.salmonhealth.com).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019