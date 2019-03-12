|
|
Barbara L. Berg, 87
AUBURN - Barbara L. Berg, 87, LONGTIME Auburn resident died on Thursday, March 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born and raised in Auburn, daughter of the late Waldemar F. Berg and Frances B. (Burtt) Berg. Barbara graduated from David Hale Fanning Trade High School for Girls in 1951, specializing in power stitching.
Barbara had worked for many years as a Seamstress Supervisor at John David Company of Worcester. Barbara later became a Centrans Technician at the Belmont Campus of UMASS/Memorial Hospital for 14 years before she retired.
Besides Barbara being an accomplished seamstress, she enjoyed knitting and watching her beloved Red Sox and Patriots games. She was a former member of the Pakachoag Church of Auburn where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. In the past few years, Barbara has attended Hadwen Park Congregational Church in Worcester where she enjoyed being a member of the Women's Bible Study Group.
Barbara leaves a sister Mary Jane Gustavson of Auburn; three nieces and their families including, Susan Robinson of Rockdale, TX, Patricia Padgett of Auburn and Laurie Wyse of Rochdale. She also leaves many beloved great-nieces and nephews and their children.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial service on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 am at Hadwen Park Congregational Church, 6 Clover Street, Worcester. Burial will be held privately in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadwen Park Congregational Church. To leave a note of condolence for Barbara's family or to view her "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019